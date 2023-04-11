DENNIS, MISSISSIPPI — Carolyn L. Tesseneer, 75 died Saturday, April 8, 2023. Funeral will be Wednesday at 2 p.m. at Deaton Funeral Home Chapel, Belmont, MS. Burial will be in Joel Cemetery, Dennis, MS. Visitation will be today from 5-8 p.m. at the funeral home.

