MUSCLE SHOALS — Carolyn Louise Rickard, 80, of Muscle Shoals passed away Thursday, June 11, 2020. Visitation will be Monday, June 15, 2020 from 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel with service to follow at 1:00 p.m. in the chapel. Brother Greg Pace will be officiating. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William and Cora Bailey; brother, Hillard Bailey; and son, Keith Ray.
She is survived by her husband of 24 years, Larry Rickard; son, Byron Ray; daughter, Kathy Hughes (Nickey); brothers, Mike Bailey (Melba) and Ricky Bailey; sisters, Hilda Haithcoat and Nancy Jones (Steve); grandchildren, Latisha and Jamie Gonzalez, Cassandra Hughes, Adam Hughes (Chastalynn), Sara Baker (Ray), Tosha McKinney, Levi Ray, Colton, Christie, Clayton Hughes, and Racheal Ray; greatgrandchildren, Makenlee and Elektra Palmer, Serenity and Kaylynn Hughes, Keyley and Kierria Gann, Katherine Oldsbe, and Baby Baker.
Pallbearers will be grandsons and nephews.
Special thanks to Dr. Jonathan Parker, North Alabama Medical Center, Florence Nursing and Rehab, Linda and Hugh Jones and family, and Wanda Pirtle and family.
Colbert Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. You may sign the online registry at colbertmemorial.com
