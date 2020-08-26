LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Carolyn Lulu Hipp Hester, 86, died August 24, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Gum Springs Cemetery. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.

