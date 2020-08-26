LAWRENCEBURG, TENN. — Carolyn Lulu Hipp Hester, 86, died August 24, 2020. Visitation will be Thursday from 1 to 3 p.m. at Neal Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Gum Springs Cemetery. She was a member of Immanuel Baptist Church.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries and death notices can also be faxed to 256-740-4713. Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call 256-740-4709
Latest News
- China firm over detention of 2 Canadians after FMs meet
- Israel attacks Hezbollah posts after shots fired at soldiers
- Berlin bans weekend protests against anti-virus measures
- Global shares retreat as investors await Fed chair's speech
- Remains dug from Japan mass grave suggest epidemic in 1800s
- The Latest: Pope says pandemic worsening social inequalities
- London carnival show goes on — with more import than ever
- A no-fan no-hitter: Giolito gem leads White Sox over Pirates
Most Read
Articles
- Central High senior dies in car wreck
- Sheffield man charged with assault in beating of neighbor
- Sheffield man shot several times died from wounds
- Man dies in Sheffield shooting
- Quick fix not likely for Cherokee Police Department
- 1 inmate has parole denied, another is continued
- Masked but happy, UNA students start classes
- Florence fares well on Alabama's list of fittest cities
- Sheffield Assault Case To Go Before Grand Jury
- Killen, Lexington have wet-dry referendums
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Central High senior dies in car wreck
- Sheffield man charged with assault in beating of neighbor
- Avery Ellis Heupel
- Sheffield man shot several times died from wounds
- Golding determined that Alabama's defense will shine
- Central football players honor classmate’s memory
- George L. Rowell
- Colbert County defense produces in win over Brooks
- Man dies in Sheffield shooting
- High school roundup: Mars Hill falls at 6A Jasper
Images
Videos
Commented
- Yes, change is going to come (22)
- When has US not been great? (18)
- The Shoals isn't a place of equality (12)
- Courthouse monument should be removed (10)
- Who's afraid of big, bad wolf Soros? (10)
- Let's preserve hope, hard work, democracy (8)
- A perspective on dangers of COVID-19 (6)
- You Said It (5)
- Trump was right to fire TVA chair (5)
- Let civility be the mark of all protests (4)
Online Poll
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented