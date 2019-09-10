SHEFFIELD — Carolyn M. Moore, 83, of Sheffield passed away on Sunday, September 08, 2019 at Helen Keller Hospital. Visitation will be on Wednesday, September 11, 2019 from 2 to 4 p.m. at Colbert Memorial Chapel in Tuscumbia. Her funeral service will follow at 4 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Colbert Memorial Gardens. Brother Rodney Shewbert will officiate the service.
Mrs. Moore was preceded in death by her parents, Andrew and Nettie Askew; her husband, Grafton M. Moore; four brothers, Andrew, William, Robert and Doyle Askew; and one sister, Frances Askew Spencer.
She is survived by her son, Marty Moore (Pam) of Sheffield; daughter, Becky Stell (Jimmy) of Madison; sister, Betty Highfield of Muscle Shoals; grandchildren, Stephanie Stell and Chad Stell; great-grandchildren, Rebecca and Jadelynn Stell; numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Gary Highfield, Danny Highfield, Brett Askew, Bradley Askew, Allen Green and Steve Hargrove.
Special thank you to Dr. Isbell, Dr. Little, Dr. McCoy and Theresa Landrun, Dr. Rose, Dr. Ridgeway and the nurses and staff on the PCU floor at Helen Keller.
Honorary Pallbearers will be York Terrace Sunday school class.
