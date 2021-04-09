IUKA, MISSISSIPPI — Carolyn Marlar, 73, died April 5, 2021. A graveside service will be Sunday at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Cemetery with Cutshall Funeral Home directing. An online guestbook can be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.

