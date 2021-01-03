FLORENCE — Carolyn McPhail, 63, passed away Monday, December 28, 2020. A graveside service will be held Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at 2 p.m., in Greenview Memorial Park. Greenview Funeral Home is assisting family with arrangements.

