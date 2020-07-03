SHEFFIELD — Carolyn Nance Love left her life on earth to join her Lord and Savior, to re-join her husband of 67 years, and to once again see a host of her family members. She was born March 24, 1930, and left her earthly home in this life on July 2, 2020, at the age of 90.
She is survived by her brother Norman (Mickey), son Tim (Sandra), daughter Jane Hotchkiss (Charles), three grandchildren: Ashley Sellers (Todd), Amanda Holland (Chris), and Evan Hotchkiss (Katie); eight great-grandchildren: Katie, Lucy, Wesley, Afton, Oliver, Ben, Donovan, Clementine, and one to be named in December. She was predeceased by her faithful husband Marshall, her daughter Lynn, her parents Oscar Lealand and Sarah Elizabeth Cash Nance, and her siblings: Edgar Nance, Druwillie Edwards, Toppi Griffin, Ila Harmon, Fleta Pruett, Bruce Nance, Oscar Randell Nance, Doris Kathleen Nance, William O. Nance, Jo Ann Nance, and Robert L. Nance.
Carolyn was born in Tunnel Hill, GA, graduated from Tunnel Hill High School in 1947 after lettering in basketball and earning the title of Salutatorian of her class, and capturing the heart of her soulmate Marshall. After marrying in 1948 and being discharged from the service, they moved to Sheffield in 1954 and put down roots; her residence never changed. She loved all things “kids”, loved to garden, totally enjoyed all things that had a bud or a flower, and had a plethora of bird feeders for her feathered friends. As you can imagine, Birds and Blooms was her favorite magazine. Her master gardener skills allowed her to can and freeze vegetables, preserve jellies and jams, and her fruit trees were often givers of fantastic pies - baked, fried, or dried apples were wonderful. She managed to visit all 50 states in her lifetime, and was quite proud of that achievement. Her card playing prowess was legendary, and she often served as young people’s fourth player when needed, Her scrabble skills were high level, but she enjoyed the friendship and banter more than the game itself. She was loved by many, known by many more, and will be missed by all.
Her service is scheduled for Sunday, July 5th, 2020, at Morrison’s in Tuscumbia. Her visitation will be 2-4 PM, and her service will follow immediately thereafter. Brother Lee and Brother Chad Holder will be officiating her services.
The family wishes to thank specifically the members and friends of Park Terrace Cumberland Presbyterian Church in Village 1 of Sheffield, with special love to Brother Lee and Forest Smallwood for their love, devotion, caring, and ministry to our mother during her late stages of earthly life. She was prepared to meet Jesus, and certainly he uttered the scripture found in the Bible at Matthew 25:21: “Well done my good and faithful servant.”
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to Sheffield Park Terrace Cumberland Presbyterian Church in loving memory of Carolyn Love.
