MOULTON — Mrs. Carolyn Parker, 77, of Moulton passed away Friday, October 21, 2022, at her home. Visitation will be from noon to 2 p.m., on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at Lawrence Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 2:00 p.m., at the funeral home with burial in Moulton Memory Gardens.

