FLORENCE — March 18, 1931 - September 14, 2019 — Ruth Carolyn Rogers Mapes, 88, of Florence, AL, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Saturday, September 14, 2019. Carolyn, who grew up in Tuscumbia, AL, married the love of her life William A. “Bill” Mapes on August 16, 1948. She lived in Florence, AL, Philadelphia, PA, St. Petersburg, FL and Bradenton, FL throughout her life and had a varied career in banking, retail, modeling and other business areas. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved Alabama football, boating, bridge, dancing, jazz music, theatre, travelling, parasailing, jet skiing and spending time with family and friends. She was a member of North Wood United Methodist Church, the Florence Civitan Club, and was a Red Cross volunteer. Carolyn’s warm, genuine smile and kind, gracious heart blessed those she encountered.
Carolyn’s celebration of life service will be held at North Wood United Methodist Church in Florence on Friday, September 20, 2019. The family will be receiving friends at the church beginning at 11 a.m. with the service starting at 11:30 a.m. There will be a lunch reception following the service in the church fellowship hall for all family and friends who would like to attend. Elkins Funeral Home, Florence is assisting the family.
Carolyn was preceded in death by: William A. “Bill” Mapes, husband; Sylvia R. and Joseph Rogers, parents; Marion J. Rogers, brother; M.I. Marie Yancy, sister.
Carolyn is survived by: William C. “Chris” (Betsy) Mapes, son; Yolanda Roger Anthony (Glen Ganaway) Mapes, son; Anna Mapes (Nick) Sarlak, grandaughter; Seth C. (Casie) Mapes, grandson; Philip A. Fontaine, VI, grandson; Evan G. Fontaine, grandson; Lily C. Mapes, great-granddaughter; Decker M. Mapes, great-grandson; Aidyn N. Sarlak, great-grandson.
Carolyn’s family would like to express their heartfelt gratitude to Ms. Dot Mapes, Bob and Joan Kephart, Ms. Hilda Irons, Ms. Jackie Jones, Ms. Virginia Potts, Ms. Betty Burdine, Ms. Janet Burgess and Ms. Rebecca Rogers Moore for their friendship, love, support and care for Carolyn. The family also thanks the staffs of the Renaissance Assisted Living Center, Mitchell-Hollingsworth Center, Glenwood Rehab, and North Alabama Medical Center for the love and care for Carolyn during her time there.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to any of the following: North Wood United Methodist Church, 1129 Wills Avenue, Florence, AL 35630 256-764-2111; Breast Cancer Research Foundation, 28 West 4th Street, Suite 609, NY, NY 10036 https://give.bcaf.org; American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone, IA 50037-0839 https://www.redcross.org 800-435-7669
