Carolyn Richards Smith, age 72, of Florence, passed away May 23, 2020. Her service will be held Tuesday, May 26, at 1:00 p.m. at Florence Blvd. Church of Christ, with Bro. Bill Bagent and Bro. Dale Boren officiating. The family will receive friends an hour before the service, maintaining social distancing. Burial will be at Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Allen and Pearl Richards; and grandparents, Leonard and Ethel Crowden.
Survivors include her husband, Buddy Smith; children, Stacey Chaney (Mike), Byron Smith (Melinda), and Dennis Patterson (Kim); grandchildren, Blair Bolan, Zach Ray, Caleb Chaney, Sophie Patterson and Chloe Patterson; and brother, Jimmy Richards.
Carolyn was a member of Florence Blvd. Church of Christ and a devout Christian. She was a loving caregiver who enjoyed doing things for others. She enjoyed traveling and had visited 48 states, collecting rocks from each state she visited.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the North Alabama Christian Children’s Home. The family would like to express their appreciation to Amedisys Home Health and Hospice, and to her church family, for all of their love and concern.
