FLORENCE — Carolyn Ruth Carroll Anderson, 76, died February 28, 2022. Public viewing will be Friday from 12 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals. Funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at Trinity Memorial Chapel. Interment will follow in Pearsall Cemetery.
