RUSSELLVILLE — Carolyn Ruth Hester White, 75, died June 18, 2022. A private graveside service was held at Belgreen Baptist Cemetery with Spry Memorial Chapel directing. She will be dearly missed.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.