FLORENCE — Norma Carolyn Snyder, 85, died May 13, 2021. Visitation will be Sunday from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 1:30 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. Burial will be in Tri-Cities Memorial Gardens. She was the wife of the late John Snyder. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.

