LEXINGTON — 2/28/1942 - 4/4/2023 — Carolyn Stanfield Odell, a beloved mother, grandmother, sister and friend, passed away April 4th at the age of 81. Carolyn was born and raised in Florence, AL and also met her husband Harland there. They were married 53 years and raised two children, Johnny and Katrina.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.

Tags

Recommended for you