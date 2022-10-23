FLORENCE — Carolyn Faye Stegall, age 80, passed away Thursday, October 20, 2022. The family will receive friends on Saturday, October 29th, from 2 - 4 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com.

