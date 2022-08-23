MUSCLE SHOALS — Carolyn Sue McCreless Pittman, 74, died August 22, 2022. Visitation will be Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Morrison Funeral Home, Tuscumbia. Funeral will be Thursday at 3 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Oakwood Cemetery, Sheffield. Please visit morrisonfuneralhomes.com to leave condolences for the family.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $12.00 per month.