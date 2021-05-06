CHEROKEE — Carolyn Sue Sullivan, age 75, of Cherokee, died Tuesday, May 4, 2021. Visitation will be Friday, May 7, at Morrison Funeral Home, Cherokee, from 12:00 until 2:00 p.m. with the service following at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with James Atkinson officiating. Burial will be in Barton Cemetery.
Carolyn was retired as a department manager with Genesco Shoe Factory and as a manager with the Dollar General Store. She was a member of Barton Methodist Church. Carolyn was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Sullivan; parents, W.A. and Gladys Patrick; and two siblings.
Carolyn is survived by her children, Douglas Sullivan (Carolyn) and Lisa Sullivan Dobbs (Joe); sister, Kathy Michael (Randall); grandchildren, Tony Pounders (Tasha), Shawn Sullivan (Tennille) and Cody Dobbs (Ashley); and great-granchildren, Addison, Marlee, Cayson, Chloe, Zach, Austin, and Hudson on the way.
Pallbearers will be Shawn Sullivan, Cody Dobbs, David, Joey, and Payton Patrick and Shane Taylor.
