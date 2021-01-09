HALEYVILLE — Carolyn Sue White Dotson, 72, formerly of Russellville, died January 7, 2021. Graveside service will be Tuesday at 2:30 p.m. at Raper Cemetery, Danville. All family and friends are invited. She was the widow of Leroy Dotson. Lawrence Funeral Home is directing.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.