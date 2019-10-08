ROGERSVILLE — Carolyn Tucker Cox, 81, of Rogersville passed away Sunday, October 6, 2019 at her residence. She was an amazingly strong person who will be greatly missed.
Visitation will be tonight from 6 to 8 at Rogersville Funeral Home. Funeral service will be Wednesday at 1 p.m. in the chapel. Burial will be in Hurricane Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Cody Wood, Wade Strickland, Barry Hammond, Doug Tucker, Devon Strickland and Jerry Tucker.
Carolyn was preceded in death by her parents, Oscar and Anice Patterson; husband, James Elmer Tucker; son, Douglas Tucker; daughter, Regina Comer; grandson, Delton Partrick, Jr; three brothers; one sister; son-in-law, Delton Partrick and James Earl Cox. She is survived by her children, Vickey Partrick, Allen (Sandra) Tucker, Donna Wood, Debbie (Terry) Wigginton, Linda Hammond and Phillip Tucker; brother, Kenneth (Barbara) Patterson; numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share condolences to the Tucker/Cox family.
