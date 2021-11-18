DECATUR
Carolyne Jane Cheatham, 70, Decatur, passed away on Monday, November 15, 2021. A graveside service will be held Saturday, November 20, at Roselawn Cemetery, Decatur, beginning at 1:00 p.m., with Ian Butler officiating.
Jane was a native of Colbert County and a graduate of UNA. She retired from Regional Hospital in Decatur, where she worked as a social worker.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Hurley and Argie Cheatham; and brother, Dennis Cheatham, Jr.
Jane is survived by her brother, John Robert “Bob” Cheatham (Cathy); sister-in-law, Deborah Cheatham; special niece, Whitney Cheatham Johnson (Grant); niece, Erin Cheatham; and nephew, Drew Cheatham. “We will miss you, Aunt Jane Bunny Foo Foo.”
Jane’s friends and family will serve as pallbearers.
The family expresses special thanks to Southern Care New Beacon Hospice, especially Heather Bratcher.
