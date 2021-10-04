MOULTON — Carrel Terry, 91, passed away Saturday, October 2, 2021. Visitation will be from 1 p.m. till 2 p.m., on Tuesday, October 5, 2021, at Lawrence Funeral Home. The graveside service will be at 2:30 p.m., on Tuesday, at Midway Memorial Gardens. Carrel was survived by his wife of 69 years, Argean Terry.

