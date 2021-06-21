TUSCUMBIA — Carrie was born on March 6, 1930, to Lawson and Pearl Hallmark. Carrie retired from ECM Hospital. She was a devout Jehovah’s Witness, and attended the Kingdom Hall in Tuscumbia. She loved spending time sharing the love of Jehovah with everyone. Carrie also enjoyed playing music with her sisters. She was an avid mandolin and guitar player. Carrie loved her family and enjoyed telling everyone about her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Carrie is survived by her children Connie Barnes (Garry), Rebecca Emens (Charles), Carl Box (Julie), and Benji Box (Laura); her grandchildren, Miranda Barnes, Martin Barnes, Courtney Allen (Jay), Stacy McNatt (Rusty), Shayla Hill (Chris), Jamie Austin (Josh), Bailey Box, Ashton Box, Layken Box, Rusty Gargis (Skyler), Whitney Gargis, Maddox Box, and Emberly Box; her great-grandchildren, Keely Cochran, Aleesa Cochran, Aiden Cochran, Mason Barnes, Eli Allen, Greyson Allen, Emory McNatt, Henley McNatt, Ayslee Hill, Jordan Austin, Josie Austin, Paxton Lovelady, Ryver Box, Caselyn Box, Alli Gargis, Drake Gargis, Mya Gargis, and Jaylin Scruggs; and her siblings, Donnie Corsby, Stella Hallmark, Vera Vandiver, and Vada Landers.
Carrie was preceded in death by her parents, Lawson and Pearl Hallmark; her first husband, Billy Box; her second husband Wallace Thorp; her son, Chris Box; and siblings, Vester Hallmark, Chester Hallmark, Lassie Box, Melvin Hallmark, Otis Hallmark, Judy Gargis, and Clyde Hallmark.
Pallbearers will be Rusty Gargis, Martin Barnes, Jay Allen, Rusty McNatt, Josh Austin, Chris Hill, and honorary pallbearer Maddox Box.
The family would like to express their appreciation to Shannon with Encompass Health Hospice.
The family would also like to extend a special thank you to Carrie’s daughter in law, Laura Box, for the love, support, and extraordinary care that she showed Carrie during the last years of her life.
Colbert Memorial Funeral Home assisted the family.
