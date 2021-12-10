CLIFTON, TN — Carrie Willie Riley Evans Davis, 89, Clifton, TN, died Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021. Visitation will be Friday, from noon - 2 p.m. at Riverside Methodist Church, Clifton, TN with burial to follow in the church cemetery.

