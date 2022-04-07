ROSSVILLE, GEORGIA

Carrie Evelyn Martinez, 89, died March 2, 2022. A Celebration of Life will be Friday at Centerpoint Methodist Cemetery. Loretto Memorial Chapel is assisting the family. She was a native of Lawrence County, TN.

