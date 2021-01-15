HAMILTON — Carrie Page, 101, died January 13, 2021. Visitation will be Friday from 2 to 3 p.m. at Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. A family only funeral service wll begin at 3 p.m. Burial will follow in Bethlehem Cemetery.

