WATERLOO — Carrien Strange Hutton, age 89, of Waterloo, passed away Friday, November 4, 2022. Visitation will be Thursday, November 10th from 1:00 - 2:00 pm at Walnut Grove Church of Christ, Savannah, TN. The service follows at 2:00 p.m. with her son, Vance Hutton officiating.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Erskin and Mamie Strange; husband, Arnold Hutton; son, David Hutton; daughter, Priscilla Hutton; brothers, William Vandegrift and Paul Strange; sisters, Bernice Hisey, Francis Young, and Louise Barrier.
Survivors are her children, Lonnie Hutton (Bonne), Junior Hutton (Pat), Vance Hutton (Joanie), Bonnie Brame (Dave), Ken Hutton; daughter-in-law, Jean Hutton; brothers, Oliver Strange, James Strange, and David Strange; sister, Rena Sunshine Meintzer; 14 grandchildren and 36 great-grandchildren.
As her children we were fortunate to have her as a special loving and caring mother. She was the most selfless person we knew. She made many many sacrifices for all of us. She was a great cook and loving neighbor, she was a blessing to all who knew her. She was a member of the Walnut Grove Church of Christ and spent a life of devotion to Christ. Some of her most fulfilling hours were spent hearing her son, Vance, speak at gospel meetings.
Thanks to the Amedisys Medical Hospice for their wonderful care and support. A very special thanks to Deborah Elaine Thompson (her special bath lady, our mom loved her dearly). Thanks for the love and unwavering support of the Walnut Grove Church of Christ and the Double Springs Church of Christ. Last but not least, a very special thanks to some beautiful caring nieces, Nita, Linda, Barbara Jean and Cindi. They were so caring and generous. Nita spent many sleepless nights taking very special care of our Mother; Linda, Cindi and Barbara Jean made a tremendous sacrifice to be sure that her loving sister, Rena, and brother, Oliver, were able to have a special visit before her passing.
