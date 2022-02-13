FLORENCE — Carroll E. Collins II died unexpectedly January 15, 2022. He was born October 13, 1947, in Patterson, New Jersey, the son of the late Carroll Edward Collins and Julia Bunting Collins. Carroll graduated from Mountain Lakes High School, Class of 1966. Following graduation, he attended Miami Dade Community College. Then served several years in the U.S. Navy.
Surviving in addition to his wife, Judith (Peters), are his sons, Carroll Edward Collins III and his wife, Madre, of Virginia, Zachary Vincent Collins of Florida and six grandchildren, Nathan, Jacob, Carli, Palma, Luke and Emma; two brothers Lee and John.
Carroll had a lifetime career in hospitality with several restaurants, hotels and golf courses. His career highlight was working for 17 years as a Food and Beverage Director for the Robert Trent Jones Golf trails in Alabama.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, February 26, 2022 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Trail in Muscle Shoals, AL.
Elkins Funeral Home is assisting the family.
