FLORENCE — Carroll Eugene “Gene” Brooks, 81, of Florence, passed away October 28, 2019. He was a member of the First Baptist Church of Killen; a retired Materials Manager of Champion International; and a U.S. Air Force veteran.
A visitation only will be held Sunday, November 3, 2019 from 2-3:30 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home.
Mr. Brooks was preceded in death by his parents, Homer and Mildred Brooks.
He is survived by his wife, Karen L. Brooks of Florence; sons, Steven (Cookie) Brooks of Michigan, and Kenneth (Lisa) Brooks of Huntsville; brother, Richard Brooks (Jennifer) of San Diego, CA; seven grandchildren; and one great grandchild.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to The Wycliffe Bible Translators.
