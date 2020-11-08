WYNNE, ARKANSAS — Carson Emmett Wampler, resident of Wynne, Arkansas, formerly of Lexington, Alabama, departed this life on Monday, November 2, 2020, at his home at the age of 24. Carson was born in Florence, Alabama, on April 17, 1996, the son of Dr. Steve Emmett Wampler and Mrs. Kim (Butler) Wampler.
Carson was a 2014 graduate of Lexington High School, and was employed at Jonesboro Overhead Door. He enjoyed fishing and hunting, and was of the Baptist faith.
Carson was preceded in death by his stepmother, Amy Wampler.
He is survived by his father, Dr. Steve Wampler and wife, Shari, of Wynne; mother, Kim Wampler of Tuscaloosa, Alabama; a son, Brylen Emmett Wampler of Killen, Alabama; paternal grandparents, J.A. Wampler and Jackye Wampler; maternal grandparents, Robert Butler and Betty Jo Butler; three siblings, Jessie Elizabeth Wampler of Roanoke, Virginia, Kinley Beth Wampler of Wynne, and Evan Byrd of Huntsville, Alabama; a special aunt, Diana Rives; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be conducted privately with interment in Woodman Cemetery under the direction of Thompson-Wilson Funeral Home of McCrory.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for Carson’s son, Brylen, at First Financial Bank, 124 Edmonds Ave., McCrory, AR 72101.
