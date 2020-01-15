GLEN ALLEN, VIRGINIA — Carson Michael Brewer, 11, of Glen Allen, VA passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, January 14, 2020 of natural causes from a brain aneurysm at VCU Medical Center.
Carson was a sixth grade student at Short Pump Middle School, and a former student at Kaechele Elementary School. He was a member of the AGS Group of NOVA of Virginia Aquatics Inc., and attended Shady Grove United Methodist. He was an avid Alabama football fan. Carson enjoyed fishing, golfing, building LEGO models, and being with his family and friends.
Survivors include his loving parents, Michael and Mary F. Brewer; two brothers, Parker and Graham Brewer; maternal grandmother, Frances F. Senn; paternal grandmother, Mary W. Brewer; three aunts, two uncles, and numerous cousins. He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, Robert A. Senn; and paternal grandfather, Jarvis L. Brewer.
A viewing will be held from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Thursday, January 16th at Shady Grove United Methodist Church, 4825 Pouncey Tract Road, Glen Allen, VA. We will celebrate Carson’s life through a service of worship beginning at 6:15 p.m. at the church. A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, January 18th at Nance-McLemore Cemetery in Rogersville, AL.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Carson to NOVA of Virginia Aquatics Inc. and sent to 12207 Gayton Road, Richmond, VA 23238; or Shady Grove United Methodist Church, 4825 Pouncey Tract Road, Glen Allen, VA, 23059.
We encourage Carson’s friends to wear their NOVA, KES or SPMS spirit wear and colors, or something red, which was Carson’s favorite color.
Visit rogersvillefh.com to share memories with the Brewer family.
