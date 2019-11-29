TOWN CREEK — Carsyn Taelor Montgomery was born May 26, 2009. He was a 4th grader at Hazlewood Elementary School. He was a member of the Town Creek youth basketball team. He loved God and church, and would always choose church activities over anything else. He professed his love for Christ at an early age and was a member of First Baptist Church of Town Creek. He enjoyed playing video games with his cousins and watching history documentaries.
Carsyn Leaves to cherish his memory his loving parents, Robert and Melissa Montgomery; sisters Gracie Montgomery, Marissa Rick, and Crystal Montgomery; grandparents Willard and Lilly Nichols; and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Pallbearers will be, Matt Burklow, Anthony Letson, Lynn Robbins, Nick South, Trent South, and Todd South.
Honorary pallbearers will be classmates and teammates from Hazlewood Elementary.
In lieu of flowers donations can me made in Carsyn’s name to Childrens Hospital, or First Baptist Church of Town Creek.
Commented