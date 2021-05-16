MUSCLE SHOALS — Carter Allen Johnson, of Muscle Shoals, AL, went to be with the Lord on May 13, 2021.

He was born on May 13, 2021, in Florence, AL.

There will be a private graveside service with Dr. Greg Beasley officiating.

Carter is survived by his parents, Zachery and Magen Johnson; his grandparents, Tim and Sherry Johnson, Darren and Stacy Grissom, and Jimmy and Sonya Campbell.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Valley Grove Baptist Church; 3040 Old Hwy. 20, Tuscumbia, AL 35674.

Akins Funeral Home is assisting the family.

