FLORENCE —
Carvle Lee Doyle, 87, of Florence, passed away September 11, 2019. He was a member of Woodlawn Church of Christ.
Visitation will be Sunday, September 15, 2019 from 1-2 p.m. at Greenview Funeral Home. The funeral service will begin at 2 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Matt Heupel officiating. Burial will follow in Greenview Memorial Park.
Mr. Doyle was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Elizabeth and Louise; brother, Marvin; grandchildren, Bethana Jane Eaton, and Jeremy Lee Churchwell; and one great-grandchild, Sabian Marc Hargett.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Jane Sledge Doyle; daughters, Gaye Robinson (Earl), Terry Higdon (Charles), and Jan Eaton (Ricky); five grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Active pallbearers will be Marc Eaton, Andrew Higdon, Billy Wells, Mike Doyle, Gary Doyle, and Aaron Dickens.
Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Horton, Josh Shaneyfelt, Stephen Churchwell, Kevin Kelley, Ken Smith, and Tyler Bumgart.
In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to Disabled American Veterans.
