ROGERSVILLE — Cassandra Baker, 37, of Rogersville passed away December 21, 2020. She was a graduate of Lexington High School in 2001.
Visitation will be today from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at New Hope Baptist Church with funeral service following. Burial will be held in Rice Cemetery. Wendall White and James Waddell will be officiating. Pallbearers will be Jebby Neese, Tyler Barber, Ryan Grisham, Shannon Grisham, Andrew Hunt and Barkley McDuff.
Cassandra is survived by her sons, Connor and Caden; parents, Charles and Margaret Baker; very special sister, Vickie (Shannon) Baker; brother, James (Lorrie) Baker and Jr. Baker; uncle, James Edward Jackson; numerous nieces, nephews and great-nephews.
Rogersville Funeral Home is assisting the family.
