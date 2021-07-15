COLUMBIA, TENNESSEE — Cassandra Felicia Vinson Ricks, 59, died July 10, 2021. Public viewing will be Friday from 12 to 8 p.m. at Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals. Visitation will be Friday from 6 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home. Funeral will be Saturday at 11 a.m. at St. James MB Church, Leighton, with burial in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Leighton.

