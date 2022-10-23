LAWRENCEBURG, TN — Catherine Ann Blasingim, 15, died October 21, 2022. Visitation will be held Monday, October 24, 2022, form 5-8 p.m., at Neal Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home with burial in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. She was a member of Salem Church of Christ.

