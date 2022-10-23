LAWRENCEBURG, TN — Catherine Ann Blasingim, 15, died October 21, 2022. Visitation will be held Monday, October 24, 2022, form 5-8 p.m., at Neal Funeral Home. The funeral service will be held Tuesday, at 11 a.m., at the funeral home with burial in Lawrence County Memorial Gardens. She was a member of Salem Church of Christ.
Obituary Information
Brief, one-time notices of deaths are published in The TimesDaily and placed on our Web site at no charge. Obituaries, including funeral details and schedules, survivors and other personal information, are paid notices and may be placed by funeral directors on behalf of the family. If you wish to submit an obituary or death notice, simply email the text to us in its entirety to Obituaries@timesdaily.com.
Obituaries will be accepted only from funeral homes, or from an individual only when legal documentation is presented at our office, of that individual's executor status over the estate of the deceased. Obituaries must be received with prepayment before 4 p.m. for publication the following day. On holidays, obituaries must be received with prepayment before noon for publication the following day. If you have questions, please call (256)-340-2384.
Latest News
- Grant will help low income Shoals residents with winter heating bills
- Hurricane Roslyn forecast to bring dangerous surge to Mexico
- Lotteries for Oct. 23
- Sports on TV, Radio: Oct. 23-24, 2022
- Alaska asylum seekers are Indigenous Siberians from Russia
- Negotiations underway for EV battery facility to locate in the Shoals
- Florence considering allowance of medical marijuana dispensaries
- Column | Once again, Mississippi State has to pay price of a Tide loss
Most Read
Articles
- Colbert County's chief assistant district attorney resigns
- Police: No foul play in man's death
- Parole denied for woman convicted in husband's death
- Man gets life sentence in manslaughter plea
- Sheffield's Walgreens to close next month
- Man pleads to murder, gets 35 years
- Defendant in sexual abuse case wants permission to leave state
- Judge denies sexual abuse defendant's request to leave state
- Casting call goes out for "Sweetwater Road" feature film
- Trapped souls wander ground of Cypress Moon Studio
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sign up for our Newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Read
Articles
- Gunfire erupts in Florence over a college football game
- Angela White
- Mickey Culpepper
- Colbert County's chief assistant district attorney resigns
- Florence, Deshler nab spots in state football rankings
- Preliminary 2022 Alabama high school football playoff pairings
- Michael Muhlendorf
- Charles Thompson
- Jefferson Statom
- Thomas Cox
Images
Videos
Commented
- Tuscumbia officials considering anti-tethering ordinance (2)
- Colbert's winter mowing program starts next week (1)
- A faire for one and for all (1)
- You Said It (1)
- Sharon Randall: Queen for a Day (1)
- 'It's a no-brainer': Playing at Toyota Field vs. Braly obvious choice for UNA (1)
- Fire department veteran Fox promoted (1)
- Florence resident to celebrate 108 years on Monday (1)
- H.S. Football: Russellville vs. Mars Hill (1)
Commented