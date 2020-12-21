SHEFFIELD — Beloved mother and fiancé, Catherine Crocker Blankenship, age 43, has passed away on December 12th, 2020 in Sheffield, Alabama. She is survived by her fiancé, Joseph Michael; her daughters, Faith and Kassandra Blankenship; and her sister, Ann Pounders.
Catherine was born to Cathy and William Crocker on January 25, 1977 in Tupelo, MS. She was raised in Cherokee, AL, where she graduated from Cherokee High School. Her career was in home health, before she continued her education at Northwest Shoals Community College, and subsequently the University of North Alabama. A private memorial will be held at Holly Baptist Church in Corinth, MS.
