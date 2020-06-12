KILLEN — Catherine Marie Cole Ross, 86, of Killen (Greenhill), AL passed away June 10, 2020 at her home. She was a loving homemaker, wife, mother, and grandmother. Marie was a member of Atlas Church of Christ and the Greenhill Senior Citizens.
Marie is survived by son, Gary Ross (Karen) of Greenhill, AL; daughter, Brenda Ross Parker of Killen, AL; brother, Erpha Cole of Greenhill; sisters, Yvonne Shook of Rogersville, AL; Hazel Green (Hassel) of Greenhill; Frances Wright of Greenhill and Janice Canerday of Greenhill; grandchildren, Lila Lemons, Robert Parker, and McKenzie Ross; four great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by parents, Edward Cole and Eva Odell Cosby Cole; husband, George William “Bud” Ross; son, William Randy “Bronson” Ross; and brother, Elbert Cole.
Visitation will be Friday, June 12, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Greenhill Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Brother Miles Stutts officiating. Burial will be in Greenhill Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Robert Parker, Keith Ross, Darren Cole, Tony Dean, Jeff Green, David Dickerson, and Bradley Myrick.
The family would like to especially thank Jessica Williams for her love and caring of Marie like she was family. They would also like to thank Northwest Alabama Cancer Center, Dr. Daugherty, Dr. Patel, and Dr. Morris for their care and support during this difficult time.
Greenhill Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
