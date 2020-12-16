FLORENCE — Catherine Lenore McConnell, 68, died December 14, 2020. Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. Ms. McConnell was a member of St. Bartholomew’s Episcopal Church. Williams Funeral Home is assisting the family.

