FLORENCE — May 11, 1979 - Jan. 8, 2021 — Catherine Miller(Onocki) 41, of Florence, AL, passed away from a massive stroke at NAMC in Florence the morning of January 8th at 10:05 a.m.

She was a caring, loving and loved twin sister to Christi Onocki of Florence, AL.

Cathy is survived by daughters Gracie Lowery (13) and Penelope Onocki (1) of Florence; parents Ted and Jan Onocki of Columbus, OH; sisters Tine Edwards, Kim Onocki, Lisa Onocki; brother and sister Joseph and Susan Richmond of New York state; and several nieces and nephews and extended family.

Services were at Elkins Funeral Home in Florence and burial will be private.

You’re invited to leave online condolences at www.elkinsfuneralhome.com.

