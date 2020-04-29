FULTON, MISSISSIPPI — Catherine O. Moses, 78, of Fulton, Mississippi, formerly of Phil Campbell, Alabama, passed away Monday, April 27, 2020.
Mrs. Moses lived most all of her life in Franklin County and was a member of Mt. Home No. 1 Missionary Baptist Church. She was a housewife and employed by Walmart for several years.
Survivors include two sons, Jeff Moses and John (Angie) Moses; seven grandchildren, three great- grandchildren; sister, Faye Coker; and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by husband, Dwight Moses; son, Phillip Moses; and parents, Ruffen and Offie Newell.
Due to the COVID-19 health crisis, there will be a private graveside service.
Pinkard Funeral Home, Russellville, is directing.
