SHEFFIELD — Catherine Roberson, 73, died June 18, 2023. Visitation will be today from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Ekklesia Ministries, Sheffield. Funeral will follow at 12 p.m. at the church with burial in Cherokee Memorial Park. Trinity Memorial Funeral Home, Muscle Shoals.

View our Print Replica

Tags

Recommended for you