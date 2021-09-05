RUSSELLVILLE — Cathy Ann Kennedy, age 67, of Russellville, passed away on Thursday, September 02, 2021 at Helen Keller Hospital.
Cathy worked for years at Terrace Manor as a CNA. She loved her family but especially her grandbabies and great-grands. She was a good, Godly woman who always wanted the best for her family. “Amazing” is a perfect way to describe her.
The visitation will be 1:30 - 3:30 p.m. Sunday, September 05, 2021 at Spry Memorial Chapel. The funeral will follow at 3:30 p.m. with Bro. Larry Kennedy speaking at the service. Burial will be at Gray Rock Cemetery.
She is preceded in death by her parents, William Rubin & Myrtle Mae (Culver) Kennedy; brother, James Kennedy; sister, Jeanette Rouse; and nephew, Sherman Kennedy.
She leaves to cherish her memory, her children, Diane Kennedy (Kevin), Sherry Kennedy Patrick (Keith), Charlie Kennedy (Shawnda); grandchildren, Maricca (Nick), Hope (Derrick), Channing, Colbie, Gage (Lauren), Chanc (Victoria), Hazley (Hunter), Cadence, Austin (Kate); great-grandchildren, Kaden, Karson, Kyzlynn, Hunter, J.C., Tucker, Ellie Jane, Oakley; nephews, Billy Rouse, Michael Rouse, William Kennedy; nieces, Susie Rouse and Karen Rouse; and special friend, Bruce Tompkins.
The pallbearers will be Keith Patrick, Kevin McCormack, Chanc Stutts, Gage Stutts, Curt Kennedy, Kyle Kennedy, Derrick Melicks, and Nick Miles.
The family would like to extend a sincere thanks to the respiratory therapists, the doctors and staff of Helen Keller Hospital and to our special nurses, Dana, Vicki, Bailee, Kayla, Christina, Shae, and Jessica. Also a special thanks to our friends and family for your thoughts and prayers.
Spry Memorial Chapel assisted the family. To have us sign the book for you, please free to call or to leave private condolences, please visit our website at www.sprymemorialchapel.com.
