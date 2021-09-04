RUSSELLVILLE — Cathy Ann Kennedy, 67, died September 2, 2021. Visitation is 1:30-3:30 p.m. Sunday at Spry Memorial Chapel with service to follow at 3:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial is in Gray Rock Cemetery. She was the mother of Diane, Sherry, and Charlie Kennedy.

