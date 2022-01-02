HAMILTON — Cathy Diane Helms, 67, died December 30, 2021. Visitation will be held Monday 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. at the Hamilton Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service will be held on Tuesday, 11 a.m. at the chapel with burial to follow at Shottsville Cemetery

