FLORENCE — Cathy McLendon Markovitz — June 17, 1956 - April 29, 2021 — Loving mother to Stephanie and Ashley Tipper and all those in need of motherly love. Her friends were many and she cared deeply for each one. She graduated from Rogers High School class of 1974 where she was a cheerleader, majorette and Miss RHS. She often spoke of how much she enjoyed her classmates. Cathy worked as a respiratory therapist for 18 years before turning her attention to the family business, McLendon and Sons Optical.
A Celebration of Life will be held at 110 Cove Creek Rd Florence, AL 35634 from 5-7:30 p.m. on May 5, 2021.
She is survived by her daughters, Stephanie and Ashley Tipper; brothers, Jody McLendon and Marc McLendon; sister, Terry McLendon; granddaughter, Josephine Barbour; beloved nieces and nephews; and grand-nieces and nephews.
Cathy is preceded in death by her mother, Judy McLendon; father, Alvin McLendon; sister, Temple McLendon; husband, Dr. Robert (Bob) Markovitz; ex-husband, Roger Tipper; and best friend, Paula Clemmons.
Cathy was an unwavering unconditional loving mother who loved the Lord and all those in her life. She will be missed with our whole hearts.
Greenview Funeral Home is assisting the family during this time. An online guest book may be signed at greenviewmemorial.com.
