FLORENCE — Cathy Poarch Gandy, 62, died February 8, 2021. Visitation will be Saturday from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home. Funeral will follow at 1 p.m. in the chapel with burial in Community Freewill Baptist Church of Florence. Condolences may be left at wfunerals.com

