HACKLEBURG — Cathy Vickery, 70, died February 22, 2021. Services will be today at 1 p.m. at First Missionary Baptist Church, Hodges. Visitation will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the church. Burial will be in Mount Olive Cemetery. Deaton Funeral Home, Red Bay, will be in charge of arrangements.

Get Unlimited Access
$3 for 3 Months
Subscribe Now

Support local journalism reporting on your community

* New Subscribers Only
* Digital Subscription Only
After the initial selected subscription period your subscription rate will auto renew at $8.00 per month.