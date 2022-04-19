HALEYVILLE — Cecil David Whiteside, 82, died April 14, 2022. Visitation will be today from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. at First United Methodist Church, Haleyville. Memorial service will follow at 11:30 a.m. at the church. Pinkard Funeral Home, Haleyville directing. You may leave online condolences at www.pinkardfh.com

