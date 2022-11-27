GRANBURY, TEXAS — Cecil Harvey Goins, 83, passed away Thursday, November 17, 2022, in Granbury, Texas. He was born on January 10, 1939, to Webbie and Addie Goins in Huntsville, Alabama.
A Graveside Service will be held at 1 PM, Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Oakwood Cemetery in Sheffield, Alabama.
Cecil attended elementary school in Sheffield, Alabama junior high in Houston, Texas and graduated high school in Los Angeles, California and finished his college career with BSAS at Pepperdine university in California he proudly and bravely served the United States Navy from 1956 to 1962 on the U.S.S. Oceanside LMS 175 and honorable discharge as an Engineman 3rd Class.
He retired after 35 years from TRW as a Quality Organization project Quality Manager.
Cecil enjoyed visiting with his friends at the VFW, he was a proud member of the US submarine veterans and also proud of his American Indian heritage. He loved collecting guns and watching old movies. He loves his family and his cats (Watch, Toes, Squeak, Bandit Pumpkin and Dixie).
Cecil is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Bonnie; siblings, Ruth Goins-Howze and Kenneth Goins.
Cecil leaves behind to cherish his memory, sons, Kevin Goins and his wife, Pam, Kraig Goins and stepson, Jeffrey Bebout; grandchildren, Krystal Travis Kyle Karly Jeff and Katelyn; eight great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Nelda Bacon and extended family.
In Lieu of flowers, a donation can be made to the Wounded Warriors Foundation in his honor.
Commented